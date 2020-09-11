Senate Fails to End Debate on Coronavirus Aid Package

On Thursday, the Senate failed to end debate on the coronavirus aid package proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The vote was 52-47, while the measure needed 60 votes to end the debate.

Republican Kevin Cramer of North Dakota says, “The message from Senate Democrats is clear; they would rather let people be hurt than give people help because they think it will give them an advantage in November.”

Cramer says Democrats seem to think if they don’t get “everything they want,” then the American people will get nothing at all. Senate Democrats say the package, which has been described as “skinny,” was too small to provide any meaningful help.

The Hagstrom Report says the package included $20 billion for farmers and ranchers but no increase in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a key demand of Senate Democrats.

The failure to end debate and go to a vote means that the current Senate proposal is dead. That means the likelihood of passing another coronavirus aid package before Congress leaves at the beginning of October is low.