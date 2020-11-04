Senate Control, Ag Committee Makeup, May be Decided in January

Control of the U.S. Senate may not be known until January and could further change the Senate Agriculture Committee’s makeup because of a runoff vote in Georgia.

The runoff results from Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler being appointed earlier this year to take the seat of Republican Johnny Isakson, who resigned at the end of 2019, citing health reasons.

Republicans held a slight lead, 47-45, to control the Senate, but some races were still too close to call by midday Wednesday.

Loeffler is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and is running to serve the remaining two years of Isakson’s term.

Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock, who received 31 percent of the special election vote Tuesday, while Loeffler received 26 percent. To win Tuesday, a candidate must have received 50 percent of the vote.

Returning members up for reelection to the Senate Agriculture Committee Include Republicans Mitch McConnell (KY), Joni Ernst (IA) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS). Returning Democrats include Tina Smith (MN) and Richard Durbin (IL), assuming they return to the committee next year.