Sen. Joe Donnelly agrees to sell stock of company with plant in Mexico

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – An Indiana senator who is a longtime critic of outsourcing jobs to foreign countries says he’s finalizing his sale of stock in a family arts and crafts business that operates a factory in Mexico.

Sen. Joe Donnelly, considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election in a deep-red state next year, vowed on July 14 to sell stock worth as much as $50,000 in the Stewart Superior Corp. The promise came after the Associated Press first reported that the company, which is operated by Donnelly’s brother and has been in his family for generations, benefits from the same trade practices Donnelly has blasted throughout his political career.

The Donnelly campaign said in an email Monday night that the senator signed over his stock in the company on Aug. 11 for $17,410 and plans to donate the proceeds to 10 charities across Indiana.

Donnelly has yet to file a mandatory financial disclosure documenting the sale, which Senate ethics rules require him to file within 30 days of receiving notification of the transaction. His campaign says that he is still waiting to receive payment.