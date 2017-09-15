Semi-tractor and Freightliner crash on I-69, one with life threatening injuries

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is suffering from life threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash on I-69 Thursday.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash on I-69 near the 271 mile marker around 5:20 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Volvo semi-tractor pulling a box trailer was traveling northbound on I-69, when it slowed down because of an approaching work zone. A Freightliner semi-tractor was following the Volvo and failed to slow down, rear-ending the Volvo.

The driver of the Volvo was flown from the scene by medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital. He has life threatening injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing but the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected to have contributed to the crash.

The crash investigation and cleanup required northbound lanes of I-69 to be closed for approximately five hours.