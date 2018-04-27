Semi struck by slow-moving train on Edsal Avenue Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A semi with a flatbed trailer was struck by a train Friday morning, according to Jeff Bowman with ABC 21.

Around 7:15 a.m., the semi, hauling a heavy piece of equipment, attempted to cross railroad tracks on Edsal Avenue near the Dwenger Avenue intersection.

The trailer became stuck on the tracks with a slow-moving westbound train approaching.

The truck driver attempted to warn the engineer but the train could not stop in time, knocking the trailer and load over.

Both vehicles suffered little damage, and no one of injured. The railroad crossing was closed while the semi was removed.