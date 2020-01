FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Emergency crews are working on a semi rollover at I-69 and the ramp at Lafayette Center Road.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say the crash happened around 1:30 Thursday near the Fort Wayne GM Assembly.

Fort Wayne Police say the driver suffered minor injuries on the crash.

The eastbound lane of the Lafayette Center Road ramp is restricted as of 2 p.m. due to the crash.