Semi overturns in DeKalb County, pins driver inside cab

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is injured after his Freightliner overturned and pinned him inside.

Police were called to the 4400 block of County Road 59 just before 5 a.m. Monday, and found him pinned inside the cab.

After the driver was freed, he informed police that he had turned northbound on CR 59 from Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI). After swerving to avoid collision with a southbound vehicle, he went off the roadway, but corrected back onto the road.

The driver stated that his trailer then pulled him back into the ditch and overturned.

The driver reported pain and swelling, as well as an injured right collar bone. The Freightliner was totalled from the crash.