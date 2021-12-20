Semi crash temporarily closes US 30

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO): A semi crash left a portion of US 30 in Ohio shut down overnight.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to milepost 6 of US 30 – just northeast of Convoy – at about 8:40pm Sunday night after a semi, driven by a 75-year-old Wisconsin man, went off the road and into the median, then a concrete culvert, before finally hitting the bridge pillar at the Lincoln Highway overpass.

The driver suffered minor injuries and US 30 was shut down for around eight hours for cleanup and bridge inspection efforts.

Police haven’t said yet what caused the driver to go off the road.