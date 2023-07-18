Semi crashes into tractor on I-69 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Northbound I-69 was affected for several hours Tuesday afternoon after a semi crashed into a mowing tractor.

State police say that the crash happened just before noon, near mile marker 332. A semi crashed into an INDOT contracted mowing tractor. The driver of the tractor was left in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was taken to an area hospital for further medical evaluation and chemical testing, as required by law.

No other information was released in regards to the crash.

I-69 northbound was affected for nearly four hours.