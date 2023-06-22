Semi Accident On I-69 Southbound Slows Traffic In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A semi accident on I-69 Southbound in DeKalb County slowed traffic for some time Thursday Morning. Shortly after 5:30 A.M. police were called to the scene of I-69 Southbound at the 324 mile marker, near the Auburn rest stop where a Semi struct an abandoned trailer on the shoulder. The driver of the semi, 47-year-old Marc Eicher was reported to have scrapes to his hand but no serious injuries. Traffic was slowed and restricted down to one lane while crews cleaned up the wreckage. The investigation is on-going.