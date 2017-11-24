Sellers looking at potential Christmas Tree “shortage”

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): If a real tree is a must-have for your Christmas, you may want to get one early this year.

A national Christmas tree “shortage” means fewer trees at higher prices. The most popular trees — like the Fraser fir — could sell out earlier than normal.

The National Christmas Tree Association tells Newsweek magazine that you might want to buy your tree now, especially if you have a particular variety in mind. If you want to avoid the crowds, visit the tree farm on Thanksgiving Day or on a weekday.

Once you buy your tree, get it into a strong stand don’t let it dry out during the holiday season. With regular watering, the tree should last through Christmas Day.