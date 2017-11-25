Select Post Offices open on Sundays for the holidays

(Photo supplied/U.S. Postal Service)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s the most wonderful time of the year and to help get your cards, letters and packages to their destinations in time for the holidays, several nearby post offices will be open on Sundays.

On Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, the Post Office in Fort Wayne on Hazlewood Avenue will be open. The Post Office in the Northbrook Village shopping center and the Northwood Post office on Stellhorn Road will also be open.

The location hours for all three offices will be from 12p to 4p. To see the complete list of the specific Post Offices open on the select Sundays, see below:

OfficeHours OpenClosedPassports
Brownsburg9 am1 pmPassports
Bloomington9 am1 pm
Anderson10 am2 pm
Danville10 am2 pm
Fishers10 am2 pmPassports
Greenwood10 am2 pmPassports
Westfield10 am2 pmPassports
Muncie10 am2 pmPassports
Richmond10 am2 pmPassports
Bloomington-Woodbridge10 am2 pm
Columbus10 am2 pm
Terre Haute-Rose10 am2 pm
Seymour10 am2 pm
Ind.-Castleton10 am2 pmPassports
Ind.-Nora10 am2 pmPassports
Ind.-Park Fletcher10 am2 pmPassports
Ind.-Southport10 am2 pmPassports
Carmel11 am3 pm
Noblesville11 am3 pm
Zionsville11 am3 pmPassports
Plainfield11 am3 pmPassports
Kokomo11 am3 pmPassports
Terre Haute11 am3 pm
Ft. Wayne-Hazelwood12 pm4 pm
Ft. Wayne- Northbrook Retail12 pm4 pm
Elkhart12 pm4 pm
Gary Merrillville12 pm4 pm
Lafayette12 pm4 pm
Mishawaka12 pm4 pm
South Bend-Chippewa12 pm4 pm
South Bend-Edison Park12 pm4 pm
South Bend-Main12 pm4 pm
West Lafayette12 pm4 pm
Valparaiso12 pm4 pm
Bedford12 pm4 pmPassports
Madison12 pm4 pm
Ft. Wayne-Northwood12 pm4 pm

