Select Post Offices open on Sundays for the holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s the most wonderful time of the year and to help get your cards, letters and packages to their destinations in time for the holidays, several nearby post offices will be open on Sundays.

On Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, the Post Office in Fort Wayne on Hazlewood Avenue will be open. The Post Office in the Northbrook Village shopping center and the Northwood Post office on Stellhorn Road will also be open.

The location hours for all three offices will be from 12p to 4p. To see the complete list of the specific Post Offices open on the select Sundays, see below: