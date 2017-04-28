Have you seen the Warsaw caveman?

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Reports began to surface late Tuesday evening of a man walking around the Warsaw and Winona Lake area dressed as a caveman.

The man was reportedly first spotted sometime Tuesday evening in the Winona Lake Park area, later to be seen wandering the Winona Lake trails. The man has also been seen near the courthouse in downtown Warsaw and throughout various city streets on Wednesday.

The man is described as a white male, around 6-foot and approximately 250 pounds. He is dressed in a caveman costume, including long haired wig, animal skin toga and black flip flops. He is also carrying what appears to be a plastic prop caveman club.

There are no known reports of the man causing harm or damage, however, he has been raising eyebrows around town.