Secretary Perdue in Indy Monday

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be in Indianapolis Monday. He will first speak at the National Grain and Feed Association Country Elevator Conference before visiting WorkOne Indy.

The job training site stop comes on the heels of Secretary Perdue announcing earlier this week that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will help move more able-bodied recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) towards self-sufficiency and into employment. The rule restores the system to what Congress intended: assistance through difficult times, not a way of life.

Perdue will round out his day in Indy participating in a conservation roundtable discussion with Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.

