Second suspect charged in Angola shooting

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A second suspect has been charged in connection to a shooting that occurred March 9, east of Angola.

22-year-old Harlee Zeigler of Butler has been charged with one count of aiding in criminal recklessness involving a firearm, a level 5 felony. Zeigler is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail without bond on an unrelated matter and is expected to appear in court on Monday for an initial hearing on the new offense.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Zeigler drove the vehicle that the shots were allegedly fired from. The alleged shooter involved was identified as 22-year-old Derek Bryner of Butler.

Bryner was located and taken into custody later that same day and Bryner still remains held in the Steuben County Jail in lieu of a $10,000.00 bond.