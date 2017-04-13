Second arrest made in North Webster armed robbery

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WOWO): Kosciusko County officers have arrested a second man in connection to Tuesday morning’s armed robbery at a North Webster home.

RELATED: Kosciusko County robbery suspect arrested

Deputies arrested Jesse James Roberson, 19, of North Webster, yesterday around 7 pm. He is facing charges of felony robbery with a deadly weapon.

He is also held on a probation violation warrant issued from the state of Michigan.

Deputies previously arrested Daniel Joseph Edgar, 30, of Topeka, Indiana. Edgar is facing charges of felony robbery with a deadly weapon.