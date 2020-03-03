Second arrest made in barber’s 2019 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police have made a second arrest in the fatal shooting last year of a popular barber.

46-year-old Michael LoVett Jr. was shot to death on April 9th outside of his barbershop after an argument with 34-year-old James Dodson Jr., who has since been convicted of murder and sentenced to 87-and-a-half years in prison.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrested 20-year-old Jamari Dodson last night for also being connected to the shooting and charged him with murder.

FWPD Spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena says detectives had “known there was a second shooter involved” in LoVett’s death, but had to wait until DNA confirmation before making an arrest.