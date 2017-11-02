Search warrant in South Bend reveals drugs and stolen property, three arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people were arrested after a search warrant in South Bend Thursday.

Indiana State Police served an early morning search warrant at a home on S. Walnut after complaints of possible drug activity.

During the search, officers found two loaded handguns, one that was reported stolen in Michigan, more than nine grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately five grams of suspected marijuana, Ecstasy tablets, drug paraphernalia and $750 in cash.

Larry Peck, 38 of South Bend, was arrested and faces charges of:

Dealing Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Stolen Handgun

Possession of a Handgun by a Violent Felon

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Christina Phillips, 35 of South Bend, was arrested and faces charges of:

Dealing Cocaine

An active warrant for Theft

Nehemiah Felders, 27 of South Bend, was arrested and faces charges of: