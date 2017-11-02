Search warrant in South Bend reveals drugs and stolen property, three arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people were arrested after a search warrant in South Bend Thursday.
Indiana State Police served an early morning search warrant at a home on S. Walnut after complaints of possible drug activity.
During the search, officers found two loaded handguns, one that was reported stolen in Michigan, more than nine grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately five grams of suspected marijuana, Ecstasy tablets, drug paraphernalia and $750 in cash.
Larry Peck, 38 of South Bend, was arrested and faces charges of:
- Dealing Cocaine
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of a Stolen Handgun
- Possession of a Handgun by a Violent Felon
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance
Christina Phillips, 35 of South Bend, was arrested and faces charges of:
- Dealing Cocaine
- An active warrant for Theft
Nehemiah Felders, 27 of South Bend, was arrested and faces charges of:
- Possession of a Handgun by a Violent Felon
- Visiting a Common Nuisance