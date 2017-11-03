Search warrant reveals stolen handguns, marijuana and Promethazine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police discovered stolen handguns and other illegal items during a search warrant in a Fort Wayne home Thursday.

Officers served the warrant around 6 p.m. Thursday in a home on Wells Street after a traffic stop led officers to the address.

During the search, officers seized:

1 Amadeo Rossi .357 cal revolver that had been reported stolen

1 Springfield Armory XD 9MM semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen

1 Rock River Arms AR-15 .223 that had been reported stolen

1 Smith and Wesson M&Mp Bodyguard .380 cal semiautomatic handgun

1 Glock 19 9MM semiautomatic handgun

2,997 grams of marijuana

4 16 oz. bottles of Promethazine

The incident is still under investigation.