Search warrant reveals stolen handguns, marijuana and Promethazine

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
162
("Police Car Lights" by Scott Davidson, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police discovered stolen handguns and other illegal items during a search warrant in a Fort Wayne home Thursday.

Officers served the warrant around 6 p.m. Thursday in a home on Wells Street after a traffic stop led officers to the address.

During the search, officers seized:

  • 1 Amadeo Rossi .357 cal revolver that had been reported stolen
  • 1 Springfield Armory XD 9MM semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen
  • 1 Rock River Arms AR-15 .223 that had been reported stolen
  • 1 Smith and Wesson M&Mp Bodyguard .380 cal semiautomatic handgun
  • 1 Glock 19 9MM semiautomatic handgun
  • 2,997 grams of marijuana
  • 4 16 oz. bottles of Promethazine

The incident is still under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here