Search warrant in Pleasant Township home, two brothers arrested

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men were taken into custody after a drug investigation in the 900 block of east CR 300 N.

33-year-old Noah J. Parnell and his brother, 30-year-old Luke A. Parnell, were arrested after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip of possible drug activity around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The officers executed a search warrant in a rural Pleasant Township home, and located drug-related items and $30,000 in cash.

The brothers were taken into custody and booked in the Steuben County Jail.

Noah Parnell was charged with misdemeanor possession of Marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luke Parnell was charged with felony possession of a legend drug, felony dealing in Marijuana, misdemeanor possession of Marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Both men posted 10% of a cash bond and were released.

The incident remains under investigation.