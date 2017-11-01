Search warrant in Mercer County home reveals drugs, handguns and cash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – One man was arrested after Mercer County officials served a search warrant at a home on West South Street in Rockford Tuesday.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers located raw marijuana, dabs, THC infused products, drug paraphernalia, 10 handguns and more than $7,000 in cash in the home.

Glen W. Keeling II was arrested and is being held on drug trafficking charges. A female juvenile was also inside the home at the time of the search warrant.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.