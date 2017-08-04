Search warrant on Hoagland Ave, two arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A narcotics-related search warrant was served at an apartment on Hoagland Ave.

The warrant was served shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, and officers located two adults and a one-year-old inside the apartment.

Neither adults were related to the child, and refused to provide any information about the one-year-old.

The primary suspect of the investigation, Heather Mascho, was not in the apartment at the time, but arrived shortly after in a vehicle driven by David Burget.

Mascho was taken into custody on four counts of Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Burget was also arrested for being a Habitual Traffic Violator (HTV).

During the investigation, it was revealed Mascho had custody of the one-year-old child.

The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) removed the child from the apartment.

Detectives also located a loaded handgun, paraphernalia and the synthetic drug spice.