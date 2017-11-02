Search warrant in Fort Wayne home reveals drugs, two people arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested after officers served a search warrant in a Fort Wayne home.

Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Wayne police served a warrant at a home on Dichotomy Ct. after receiving information that someone had been dealing Fentanyl.

At the time of the warrant, there was no one inside the home, but Juan Lamont Williams, 29, and Niyah Howard, 22, were both stopped outside the residence in separate traffic stops.

Officers found 51.7 grams of Fentanyl, 5.3 grams of Marijuana, and a Ruger SR40, a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

10.3 grams of cocaine and $1000 in cash were found during Williams’ traffic stop.

Williams was arrested and faces the following charges:

Dealing a Narcotic Drug (Fentanyl – with prior) (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing Cocaine with prior (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Handgun (Level 5 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Howard was arrested and faces the charge of Dealing a Narcotic Drug (Level 5 Felony).

The investigation is still ongoing.