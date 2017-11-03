Search warrant in Fort Wayne home reveals drugs, two arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested after Fort Wayne police served a search warrant at a home on N. River Road Friday.
Officers were notified that Suzanne M. Macon-Tippman, 37, was dealing Narcotics within the home.
Just a little past 8 a.m., officers located 20 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, one gram of Cocaine, five grams of Marijuana, paraphernalia used for sales, distribution and ingestion of Narcotics, a Sig Sauer P220 .45 Cal Semi-automatic pistol, and a .22 caliber rifle.
Nicole Olivarez, 39, was inside the home at the time of the warrant along with a child. Olivarez was arrested and faces the charge of Possession of Paraphernalia, a class C Misdemeanor.
The Department of Child Services was contact to remove the child from the household.
Officers later arrested Tippman after a traffic stop. They found 1.4 grams of Methamphetamine, more than $1600 in cash and paraphernalia inside her vehicle.
Tippman faces the following charges:
- Dealing/Manufacturing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)
- Neglect of a Dependent (Level 3 Felony)
- Possession of Cocaine (Level 6 Felony)
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)
- Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor)