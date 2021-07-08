Search on for artists for downtown veteran-themed mural

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a call out for artists to help with a new veteran-themed mural for downtown Fort Wayne.

Art This Way and the Downtown Improvement District are teaming up with Warrior Breed MC and Main at Harrison, LLC, on a new 2,000-square-foot mural that will honor past and current veterans, including persons who served or currently serve in the military, naval, or air service.

“Warrior Breed MC is proud to partner with Art This Way and the Downtown Improvement District in this very significant mission, honoring our military and veterans through art,” said Founder of Warrior Breed MC Gary Perkey, whose group is funding the project.

“This is a country-wide request for qualifications. We welcome artists of all abilities who are 18 or older to apply. Extra consideration will go to veterans or artists who have a direct connection with a veteran,” says Art This Way Program Coordinator Alex Hall. “The mural will face South Harrison St in Downtown Fort Wayne, and it will further saturate the Downtown core with public art, helping mark the planned urban trail.”

Applications are open now until July 18th. If you’re interested, email Alex@DowntownFortWayne.com or contact the Downtown Improvement District here.