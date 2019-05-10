Search of Fort Wayne home leads to drug bust, two arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested in Fort Wayne Friday following a narcotics raid.

Police served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Villa Park Court around 7:45 a.m. after undercover detectives made previous purchases of methamphetamine at the residence.

Those purchases, combined with surveillance of Derek Morris, gave police the necessary information to file charges and obtain a warrant.

During the search, police found 1 gram of cocaine, .1 gram of methamphetamine, .9 gram of fentanyl, 7.6 grams of a synthetic drug, 3 buprenorphine hydrochloride pills, multiple glass smoking devices, miscellaneous ammunition, a scale, a stolen handgun, an additional handgun with an obliterated serial number, and drug ledger.

Morris, 34, was seen leaving in a vehicle from a different location, and was stopped by police. He was taken into custody and faces the following charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony) – Three Counts

Theft (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of a Handgun with an Obliterated Serial Number (Level 5 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Level 6 Felony)

As a result of the search, Stephanie Perrin, 29, was also arrested.

The Department of Child Services was called to the scene and temporarily removed a juvenile from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.