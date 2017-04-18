Search committee appointed for Fort Wayne Purdue chancellor

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue University officials have set in motion plans to find the chancellor for their Fort Wayne campus. Trustee Gary Lehman will chair the committee, which will be providing a slate of candidates to Purdue President Mitch Daniels by July 1st.

IPFW will be splitting into two distinct campuses – one Purdue, one Indiana University – in 2018. This new chancellor will succeed Vicky Carwein, who will be retiring before the end of the year.

Search committee members have been charged by Daniels to find candidates who have the capabilities to address the needs of the Northeast Indiana economy, to shape campus programs so they will attract an increasing number of students, to allocate resources effectively to ensure fiscal stability, and to work closely with faculty to complete campus restructuring and realignment.

The committee also has been asked to provide the Fort Wayne community the opportunity to hear from all finalists in a town hall-style forum.

Members of the search committee are:

* Lehman (chair), member of Purdue Board of Trustees

* Jeff Malanson, associate professor of history and IPFW Senate presiding officer

* Beomjin Kim, professor of computer science and chair, IPFW College of Engineering, Technology and Computer Science

* Terri Swim, professor of educational studies and associate dean, IPFW College of Education and Public Policy

* John Niser, professor and chair, IPFW Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, College of Health and Human Services; IPFW Senate representative to the University Senate

* Tamarah Brownlee, IPFW director of human resources and institutional equity

* Audeen Fentiman, Crowley Family Professor in Engineering Education and associate dean of engineering for graduate education and interdisciplinary programs, Purdue College of Engineering

* Vic Lechtenberg, professor emeritus of agronomy, dean emeritus of the Purdue College of Agriculture, and special assistant to the president, Purdue University

* David Reingold, professor of sociology and Justin S. Morrill Dean of the Purdue College of Liberal Arts

* Indiana State Sen. (ret.) Tom Wyss, IPFW alumnus

* Valeria Astro Salazar, IPFW student and president, Honors Student Group