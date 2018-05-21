INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The next letter you send could smell like ice cream. The U.S. Postal Service’s first scratch-and-sniff stamps will have the scent of a popular ice cream or Popsicle flavor.

The new “Frozen Treats” Forever stamps showcase the work of Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, CA, depicting watercolor illustrations of frozen treats. Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats. The words “FOREVER” and “USA” appear along the bottom of each stamp.

There will be one scent for each stamp. Plus a secret smell will be unveiled when the Postal Service issues the stamps on June 20. The stamps can be pre-ordered at this link.