Scott McLaughlin on the Open Test, Barber and the Championship

This week’s episode: Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin joins to discuss last week’s open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, aero changes, the team’s success at Barber Motorsports Park, the championship battle in IndyCar this year, the mindset in the paddock compared to Supercars, and his hopes as a Panthers fan for the upcoming NFL Draft. Plus, a half stake of Long Beach is for sale and if IndyCar will be a buyer, more unfounded rumors on the series being for sure and a preview of this weekend’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.