Where to score the best pie deals on National Pizza Day!

INDIANA, (WOWO): Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and whether you like the classic pepperoni or the sassy pineapple ham, there are plenty of ways to score great deals on a delicious.

According to FOX NEWS Food and Drink and Offers.com, the following pizza joints are offering some of the best deals across the country:

Domino’s

Domino’s fans can fill up for cheap today. Order a large three-topping pizza online and pick it up in-store for just $8. The chain is also offering a mix-and-match deal with two or more sides for just $5.99.

Chuck E Cheese

Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Hungry Howies

Hungry Howies is inviting diners to take advantage of its National Pizza Day prize– a large pizza (with three toppings) for just $7.99.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s isn’t just celebrating the national holiday – the pizza chain is celebrating all month long. Customers can receive 40 percent off all regular-priced pies through March 5.

Pizza Hut and Amazon

Pizza Hut is moving into the digital age. Pizza Hut and Amazon are partnering to give pizza and tech lovers the opportunity to celebrate for an entire week. Starting Feb. 9 through Feb. 16, customers who use the Pizza Hut skill (command) for Alexa Voice Service on Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap, Echo Dot, Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets will receive 30 percent off their order total.

If you want to skip the tech and just get to the grub, Pizza Hut is also offering a medium three-topping pizza deal for $6.

Donatos

Visit Donatos.com to order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99.

According to Pizza Hut, 94 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a month and the average American eats about 46 slices of pizza a year.