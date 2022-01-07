Science Central Set To Unveil Next Temporary Exhibit Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The exhibit titled “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction” is set to be unveiled on Saturday, Jan. 15. The exhibit is designed to help visitors understand the process of extinction as a natural occurrence over millions of years. Through the display of lifelike dioramas and interactive components that encourage hands-on learning, visitors will find out about the ecological relationships that bind all lifeforms together.

The new exhibit will be on display in the Temporary Exhibitions Gallery through May 29th. Touring the exhibition is included with admission to Science Central.