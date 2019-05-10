Schrader sentenced to 6 months in jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Democratic Mayoral Candidate Tommy Schrader will spend six months in jail on a criminal mischief charge.

Schrader pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court Thursday, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He was arrested on Tuesday, Election Day, after workers at Jeff’s Coney called police, saying they saw Schrader writing hate symbols and obscenities on benches outside their East State Blvd. business.

Schrader was sentenced to a year in the Allen County Jail with 185 days suspended.