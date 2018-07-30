School registration dates approaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): They say time flies when you’re having fun. That’s especially true if you’re a kid on summer vacation, which is almost over for many area students.

Registration for the 2018-2019 school year at Fort Wayne Community Schools is today from noon until 7pm.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that online registration for Southwest Allen County Schools starts today, with in-school registration days set for August 7th and 8th.

East Allen County Schools will be holding registrations Wednesday through Friday, and Northwest Allen County Schools will be holding registration from August 6th through 9th.

School starts up the week of August 13th for all four districts: EACS on August 13th, FWCS on August 14th, and both SACS and NACS on August 15th.