School Bus Riding Program to be reinstated in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – With a new school year in session, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Gray is reinstating the School Bus Riding Program for all six Mercer County districts.

The program randomly assigns a deputy to a Mercer County school bus each week in an effort to spot any passing violations.

Sheriff Grey warns drivers that now is the time to be attentive in school zones and when school buses are stopped.

Drivers must slow down and stop while students board and depart buses.

Sheriff Grey also asks students to do their part in looking out for their safety.

“Respect, Responsibility and Restraint are the new 3 R’s to be learned,” Grey said in a release.