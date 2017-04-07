Scholar House, UB Block receive Regional Cities Funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three more area projects are getting Regional Cities funding from the state of Indiana.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has approved funding for the creation of the Posterity Scholar House in Fort Wayne, renovating the UB Block in Huntington, and expanding the Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana, according to the News-Sentinel.

The news comes on the heels of the developers of The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne announcing that they’ll be seeking less Regional Cities dollars, thanks to getting a new tax credit, leaving more money for projects in northeast Indiana.

Find a brief description of each project below:

Posterity Scholar House: 44 “high quality” apartments to be built on the southeast side of Fort Wayne, with a specifically targeted clientele of lower-income or single-parent families looking to obtain a post-secondary education. Grant amount: $2.48-million.

UB Block: redevelopment of three historic buildings on E. Franklin Street in Huntington into apartments and space for a Creative Abilities Art Center, to be run by Huntington University and Pathfinder Services. Grant amount: $1.6-million.

Michiana Event Center: $19-million expansion to transform the event center into “a large-scale, state-of-the-art entertainment campus.” Grant amount: $3.8-million.