Schemmer memorial service set for 8/31

LIGONIER, Ind. (WOWO): A memorial service is planned for the end of this week for a popular West Noble high school coach and teacher who was killed in a recent hit-and-run drunk driving crash.

Family, friends, students, and colleagues will gather at the West Noble high school track on US 33 in Ligonier on Saturday, August 31st at 6pm, to honor Chuck Schlemmer, according to his obituary.

Schlemmer was hospitalized after being hit by a truck while on his bike back on August 16th. He died last Wednesday.

A 45-year-old LaGrange man has been arrested in the case.