Schellinger: coronavirus proving Indiana’s mettle

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): While the coronavirus continues to hammer the Indiana economy, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger says it is also bringing to light what makes Indiana great.

“When we are at our worst, people are at their best and Hoosier businesses around the state, large and small, have all stepped up,” said Schellinger, who adds his office has been in touch in some fashion with more than 12,000 businesses statewide.

Schellinger says the biggest business concern is uncertainty and managing short term challenges associated with the pandemic and a stay at home order instituted by Governor Eric Holcomb on March 23.

Schellinger talked about the impact of the pandemic on the Indiana economy and economic development on this weekend’s edition of Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick.

“Businesses continue to have a longer window, a longer vision, and they know this too shall pass,” said Schellinger, who adds Indiana began 2020 well ahead of job creation and investment goals.

Since January 1, Schellinger says the state has secured 75 projects totaling commitments for more than 8,300 jobs and $1.2 billion in capital investment. Last week, he says the state reached an agreement for a Canadian-based telemedicine company to locate in Indiana and add jobs here.