Scammers target Chase Bank customers with emails and texts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – If you bank with Chase, head’s up! All emails and text messages claiming to be from the company may not be authentic.

Scammers are using both email and text messages to pose as the bank in an attempt to convince customers to update their personal information and passwords, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

For those who comply, their information is sent directly to the scammer.

Chase warns all customers to be weary of messages claiming to come from its customer service department and to report anything suspicious.