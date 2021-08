Nichole Thomas with Better Business Bureau of Northeast Indiana joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” for Scam of The Week which takes up the ever troublesome child’s ID scams. These have come back to the forefront as the child tax credit from the Federal Government have given scammers hopes of trying to get their hands on that extra cash.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.