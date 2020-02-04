Scam Alert issued after Fort Wayne Police Desk Number hijacked

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): A Scam Alert for Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.

Fort Wayne Police say that scammers have been hijacking the police desk phone number and then using it to call residents and ask for their social security number and other personal information.

The scammers tell people their social security number is being used to launder money and other criminal acts.

Police say this is absolutely false and warn everyone not to give any personal information via telephone. Police are asking all residents to spread the word – especially to the elderly who are especially vulnerable.