Savor Fort Wayne returns for 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Savor Fort Wayne officially kicked off Wednesday, beginning its 12-day run.

Between January 10 through 21, participants can choose from a wide array of restaurants – each one offering special menu deals no more than $30 per person.

Participating restaurants include:

07 Pub

Asakusa

Bandidos – Aboite

Bandidos – Glenbrook

Bandidos – Georgetown

Bandidos – Waynedale

Black Canyon

Bourbon Street Hideaway

Casa Grille

Casa Grille Italiano

Casa Ristorante Italiano

Casa! Ristorante

Champions Sport Bar & Restaurant

Chappell’s Coral Grill

Chop’s Wine Bar

Club Soda

Debrand Fine Chocolates – Auburn Road

Debrand Fine Chocolates – Coldwater Road

Debrand Fine Chocolates – Downtown Fort Wayne

Debrand Fine Chocolates – Jefferson Pointe

Don Hall’s Facotory

Don Hall’s Gas House

Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grille

Don Hall’s Takaoka

Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry

Don Hall’s Triangle Park

Eddie Merlot’s

el Azteca Mexican Restaurant

Features Bar & Restaurant

HT2

J.K. O’Donnell’s

Junk Ditch Brewing Company

Mad Anthony Brewing Co.

Naked Tchopstix

Nawa

Nick’s Martini & Wine Bar

Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

The Oyster Bar

Park Place on Main Street

Rack & Helen’s Social House

Red River Steakhouse

Shigs In Pit – Fairfield Ave.

Shigs In Pit – Maplecrest Rd.

Shoccu

Sweet Lou’s Pizza

Tolon

Trolley Steaks and Seafood

Trubble Brewing

Tucanos Brazilian Grill

Umi Fort Wayne

Wine Down

Wu’s

Reservations are recommended where available, and times vary per restaurant.