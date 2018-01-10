Savor Fort Wayne returns for 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Savor Fort Wayne officially kicked off Wednesday, beginning its 12-day run.
Between January 10 through 21, participants can choose from a wide array of restaurants – each one offering special menu deals no more than $30 per person.
Participating restaurants include:
- 07 Pub
- Asakusa
- Bandidos – Aboite
- Bandidos – Glenbrook
- Bandidos – Georgetown
- Bandidos – Waynedale
- Black Canyon
- Bourbon Street Hideaway
- Casa Grille
- Casa Grille Italiano
- Casa Ristorante Italiano
- Casa! Ristorante
- Champions Sport Bar & Restaurant
- Chappell’s Coral Grill
- Chop’s Wine Bar
- Club Soda
- Debrand Fine Chocolates – Auburn Road
- Debrand Fine Chocolates – Coldwater Road
- Debrand Fine Chocolates – Downtown Fort Wayne
- Debrand Fine Chocolates – Jefferson Pointe
- Don Hall’s Facotory
- Don Hall’s Gas House
- Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grille
- Don Hall’s Takaoka
- Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
- Don Hall’s Triangle Park
- Eddie Merlot’s
- el Azteca Mexican Restaurant
- Features Bar & Restaurant
- HT2
- J.K. O’Donnell’s
- Junk Ditch Brewing Company
- Mad Anthony Brewing Co.
- Naked Tchopstix
- Nawa
- Nick’s Martini & Wine Bar
- Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
- The Oyster Bar
- Park Place on Main Street
- Rack & Helen’s Social House
- Red River Steakhouse
- Shigs In Pit – Fairfield Ave.
- Shigs In Pit – Maplecrest Rd.
- Shoccu
- Sweet Lou’s Pizza
- Tolon
- Trolley Steaks and Seafood
- Trubble Brewing
- Tucanos Brazilian Grill
- Umi Fort Wayne
- Wine Down
- Wu’s
Reservations are recommended where available, and times vary per restaurant.