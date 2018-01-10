Savor Fort Wayne returns for 2018

Photo Supplied - Visit Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Savor Fort Wayne officially kicked off Wednesday, beginning its 12-day run.

Between January 10 through 21, participants can choose from a wide array of restaurants – each one offering special menu deals no more than $30 per person.

Participating restaurants include:

  • 07 Pub
  • Asakusa
  • Bandidos – Aboite
  • Bandidos – Glenbrook
  • Bandidos – Georgetown
  • Bandidos – Waynedale
  • Black Canyon
  • Bourbon Street Hideaway
  • Casa Grille
  • Casa Grille Italiano
  • Casa Ristorante Italiano
  • Casa! Ristorante
  • Champions Sport Bar & Restaurant
  • Chappell’s Coral Grill
  • Chop’s Wine Bar
  • Club Soda
  • Debrand Fine Chocolates – Auburn Road
  • Debrand Fine Chocolates – Coldwater Road
  • Debrand Fine Chocolates – Downtown Fort Wayne
  • Debrand Fine Chocolates – Jefferson Pointe
  • Don Hall’s Facotory
  • Don Hall’s Gas House
  • Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grille
  • Don Hall’s Takaoka
  • Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
  • Don Hall’s Triangle Park
  • Eddie Merlot’s
  • el Azteca Mexican Restaurant
  • Features Bar & Restaurant
  • HT2
  • J.K. O’Donnell’s
  • Junk Ditch Brewing Company
  • Mad Anthony Brewing Co.
  • Naked Tchopstix
  • Nawa
  • Nick’s Martini & Wine Bar
  • Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
  • The Oyster Bar
  • Park Place on Main Street
  • Rack & Helen’s Social House
  • Red River Steakhouse
  • Shigs In Pit – Fairfield Ave.
  • Shigs In Pit – Maplecrest Rd.
  • Shoccu
  • Sweet Lou’s Pizza
  • Tolon
  • Trolley Steaks and Seafood
  • Trubble Brewing
  • Tucanos Brazilian Grill
  • Umi Fort Wayne
  • Wine Down
  • Wu’s

Reservations are recommended where available, and times vary per restaurant.

