Savor Fort Wayne eyes Jan. 13 start

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s that time of year.

Visit Fort Wayne, along with the Fort Wayne Restaurant Community, will be hosting the seventh annual Savor Fort Wayne restaurant week, beginning this upcoming Wednesday.

“It is twelve days that people can participate in, either through dine-in or carry-out,” says Visit Fort Wayne’s Emily Stuck. “They can enjoy three-course meals that are a deal to diners, and we have 53 participating restaurants this year.”

RELATED: Full Interview

You can find more information at the Savor Fort Wayne website.