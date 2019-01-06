Saturday night stabbing leaves a man in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Drexel Ave. on Saturday at 10:24 p.m. on reports of a battery and stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive adult male lying in the road and appeared to have two stab wounds to the left shoulder and left side of his chest. He was transported to an area hospital and is now in critical condition.

Detectives received preliminary information indicating a dispute had occurred between multiple people before the stabbing. Investigators are still questioning witnesses and hope to obtain suspect information in the process.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.