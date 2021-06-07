Saturday Night Shooting On Hoagland Avenue

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Just before 10 P.M. Saturday Night, Fort Wayne police were called to the 2300 block of Hoagland Avenue where they received reports of a shooting. While officers were headed to the scene, more reports came surfaced of multiple shots being fired according to a report.

As officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from what appeared to a be a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries and is listed in life-threatening condition. Police believe the shots came from someone in the alley east of Hoagland Avenue and then ran down the alley after shooting the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.