Saturday Night Fire At Fort Wayne Apartment Complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Saturday Night fire ravaged a southwest Fort Wayne apartment complex over the weekend.

More than 50 residents of the Hunt Club Apartments are safe after the fire that happened shortly after 9 P.M. Saturday Night which led to dozens of firefighters battling the blaze. According to the Journal Gazette, multiple crews arrived to the complex located on Illinois Road just west of Hadley to find “advanced fire conditions pushing out of the top two floors and roof” of two three-story buildings and battled the blaze and got it under control in about 40 minutes.

The response was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire, according to a release from the FWFD, however mo injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters. The fire’s origin was under investigation Sunday.