Sato to Ganassi, Robb to Coyne

This week’s episode: Takuma Sato will run the ovals for the no. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing car, we debate which team is the favorite for the Indy 500 between Ganassi and McLaren, Sting Ray Robb is confirmed to the no. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing car to complete IndyCar silly season, and we discuss the one missing piece to silly season so far: Linus Lundqvist.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
