Satellite maker expands Fort Wayne facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Florida-based L3Harris Technologies has completed a 45,000-square-foot expansion of its Fort Wayne plant, in response to the growing need for better satellites for the nation’s defense.

The company says the new classified facility provides the space for missile defense satellite programs. L3Harris says the investment and expansion are necessary after being awarded two contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense, including one that focuses on sensors that can pinpoint and track hypersonic missiles.

As part of the expansion, the company has hired 100 new employees over the past year, bringing total staffing to about 500, but they add that more workers will be needed.