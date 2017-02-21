Sargento expands cheese recall, dumps area supplier

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WOWO): Sargento Foods is cutting ties with an Elkhart County-based supplier after a possible Listeria contamination.

The company issued a recall on some of its packaged cheeses on February 10th, but now they’ve expanded that recall to include more products within the same line.

The Chicago Tribune reports they’re also dropping Deutsch Kase Haus, the Middlebury-based supplier where the possible contamination started.

So far, nobody has gotten sick from the products, which you can find here.