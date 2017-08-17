Sanders to hold rally in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP): Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning an Indiana rally with a labor union leader who clashed with President Donald Trump over job cuts at the Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis.

Sanders’ campaign staff says the rally on jobs and the economy is set for Monday afternoon at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

Sanders will be joined by Chuck Jones, who retired this summer as president of the Carrier plant workers’ union. Sanders and Trump both picked up the cause of Carrier workers during the 2016 presidential campaign over the company’s plans to cut 1,400 jobs by moving production to Mexico.

Trump pressured Carrier to keep some jobs in Indianapolis, but boasted inaccurately about how many were saved.

Sanders won last year’s Indiana Democratic primary over Hillary Clinton.