Sandbags Available To Fort Wayne Residents Concerned Over Flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is offering sandbagging materials for residents. While the city says that due to decades of infrastructure planning and improvements, fewer and fewer areas around the city are prone to flooding, some may have localized flooding. The city is offering sandbagging materials at Johnny Appleseed Park to help. Residents are asked to bring a shovel to use to fill the bags.

The City says while some intersections temporarily experienced flash flooding, the rivers and streams were very low before the rain, and combined with the dry ground, most of the water was absorbed into the ground.

River levels have risen somewhat according to City of Fort Wayne officials, but they are not at a level of concern based on rainfall predictions. If the rivers reach a level of concern, the City will active flood patrols to monitor known flooding locations.